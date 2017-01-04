WATCH: Rick Mercer Plowing Snow in Barrie
Leaving the comforts of plush carpets, heated floors and catered meals at his office in Toronto Rick Mercer met with Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman last year and joined in on a snow plow ride-a-long.
I think he should have re-scheduled his visit for this winter though…
Winters are never the same. Plows have already been on #Barrie roads more times this season than during ENTIRE 2015/16 season. #BarrieSnow
— The City of Barrie (@cityofbarrie) January 4, 2017