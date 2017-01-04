Listen Live

WATCH: Rick Mercer Plowing Snow in Barrie

ICYMI: Rick Mercer Left His Office on Bay Street to Plow Barrie Snow Last Year

By Darryl on the Drive

Leaving the comforts of plush carpets, heated floors and catered meals at his office in Toronto Rick Mercer met with Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman last year and joined in on a snow plow ride-a-long.

I think he should have re-scheduled his visit for this winter though…

 

Related posts

WATCH: Groom Forgets Wedding Ring During Ceremony

Canada’s 150th Anniversary Means Free Access in 2017!

WATCH: Sidney Crosby Gives Little Girl Memory of a Lifetime