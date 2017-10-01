WATCH: Sam Smith in the BBC Live Lounge

Sam Smith was at the BBC Live Lounge on Friday celebrating 50 years of Radio 1 and he chose to do a cover of his “favorite artist of all time. And that is the incredible George Michael.” He also segued into “Faith.” George Michael passed away Dec. 25, 2016.

Watch the performance of George Michael’s “Father Figure” here:



YouTube / BBCRadio1VEVO

And of course, he had to play his new single “Too Good At Goodbyes”:



YouTube / BBCRadio1VEVO

He also sang “Stay With Me,” “Lay Me Down,” “I’m Not the Only One,” “Leave Your Lover” and his Disclosure collaboration, “Latch.”

Main Image from my camera at WayHome 2015 when he headlined.