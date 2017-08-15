Watch: Seth Meyers Pulls No Punches On Trump’s Response To Charlottesville

Most late night television programs took a serious turn Monday night as respective hosts spoke out against the horrors that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend. Jimmy Fallon opened the Tonight Show with heartfelt remarks about the actions of neo-Nazis and white supremacists that left one woman dead and others injured. Late Night host Seth Meyers went in especially hard, taking aim at president Donald Trump’s reaction to the events.

Meyers, a longtime vocal critic of Trump’s presidential campaign and administration, took issue with his late response to condemn the acts of terrorism and initial comments that pinned blame “on many sides.”

Here’s what Trump said on Saturday: “We’re closely following the terrible events unfolding in Charlottesville, Virginia. We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides. On many sides.”

Here’s what Meyers said in his lengthy talk Monday night.