Well THIS is awesome!

As if we didn’t love Ed Sheeran’s new music enough, he joined Jimmy Fallon and The Roots in the Music Room on The Tonight Show this week, for a classroom musical instruments version of Ed’s tune ‘Shape Of You’.

The song is performed using instruments like a Banana Shaker, a Ukulele, Rhythm Xylophone, Tambourine, Kazoo and Bongos.

(Video & Image Courtesy of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube)