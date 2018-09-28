Listen Live

WATCH: Shawn Mendes & Jimmy Fallon Get Sprayed For Messing Up Karaoke Lyrics

Tonight Show's 'Slay It Don't Spray It' Will Have You Bursting Out Laughing

By Host Blogs, Humor, ICYMI, Kool Celebrities

It’s one thing to mess up the lyrics of song while singing along to the radio alone in your car, but do it on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and expect to get wet!

Pickering, Ontario’s own Shawn Mendes joined Jimmy Fallon for a game called ‘Slay It, Don’t Spray It’, and needless to say they BOTH were sprayed.

They were given two fake “microphones” that were wired to spray water if they sang the wrong lyrics to a random karaoke tune.

From Cardi B’s ‘I Like It,’ to Shakira’s ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ this game proves they need to brush up on their karaoke skills.

(Image & Video Courtesy of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube)

Related posts

WATCH: Josh Groban, Sophie Turner & James Corden Turn ‘Baby Shark’ Into A Ballad

Paul McCartney Is Releasing A Children’s Book Called ‘Hey Grandude’

Watch: Avril Lavigne Releases Video For ‘Head Above Water’

{VIDEO} This Music Video Will Give You The Feels

[WATCH] Final Fantastic Beasts Trailer! The Crimes of Grindelwald

Bridezilla Emails A List Of Demands To Guests

Simcoe Rising Star Winner!

WATCH: Justin Timberlake Brings Out Shawn Mendes For Surprise Duet

LISTEN: New Imagine Dragons Song “Zero”