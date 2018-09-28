WATCH: Shawn Mendes & Jimmy Fallon Get Sprayed For Messing Up Karaoke Lyrics

It’s one thing to mess up the lyrics of song while singing along to the radio alone in your car, but do it on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and expect to get wet!

Pickering, Ontario’s own Shawn Mendes joined Jimmy Fallon for a game called ‘Slay It, Don’t Spray It’, and needless to say they BOTH were sprayed.

They were given two fake “microphones” that were wired to spray water if they sang the wrong lyrics to a random karaoke tune.

From Cardi B’s ‘I Like It,’ to Shakira’s ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ this game proves they need to brush up on their karaoke skills.

(Image & Video Courtesy of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube)