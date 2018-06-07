Watch: Shawn Mendes Sings With Julia Michaels On The Late Late Show

Shawn Mendes is currently in the midst of a week long residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Earlier this week the Canadian star took a ride with Corden for Carpool Karaoke, and he has performed music from his new album every night this week.

On Wednesday, Julia Michael’s joined Mendes on stage and the pair sang their duet “Like To Be You”. Sitting face to face, Mendes and Michaels sang the stripped-down song with Mendes on guitar as the only accompaniment.

Watch the intimate duet below: