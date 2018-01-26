WATCH: Shoppers in France Were Fighting Over Nutella

I have never been on the Nutella fan wagon. Peanut butter is where it’s at, but there is no denying the popularity of the famous hazelnut spread around the world.

One shopping chain in France reduced the price of Nutella by 70% and that’s when the true colors of people were exposed.

Some people actually became violent if you tried to separate them from a discounted breakfast spread, is this even real life?

Police called in after a 70% discount on Nutella caused violent scenes in France, injuring several people pic.twitter.com/z6V7zYj8Zn — BNO News (@BNONews) January 26, 2018

It caused riots?? WTF?