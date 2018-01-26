WATCH: Shoppers in France Were Fighting Over Nutella
It was Black Friday on Nutella...
I have never been on the Nutella fan wagon. Peanut butter is where it’s at, but there is no denying the popularity of the famous hazelnut spread around the world.
One shopping chain in France reduced the price of Nutella by 70% and that’s when the true colors of people were exposed.
Shoppers in France went a little nutty for discounted #Nutella
— Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) January 26, 2018
Some people actually became violent if you tried to separate them from a discounted breakfast spread, is this even real life?
Police called in after a 70% discount on Nutella caused violent scenes in France, injuring several people pic.twitter.com/z6V7zYj8Zn
— BNO News (@BNONews) January 26, 2018
It caused riots?? WTF?
‘They were like animals’: Nutella promotion leads to ‘riots’ in French supermarkets https://t.co/qCtd0xnbDr pic.twitter.com/KGwjSPumYG
— The Local France (@TheLocalFrance) January 25, 2018