Listen Live

WATCH: Shoppers in France Were Fighting Over Nutella

It was Black Friday on Nutella...

By Darryl on the Drive

I have never been on the Nutella fan wagon. Peanut butter is where it’s at, but there is no denying the popularity of the famous hazelnut spread around the world.

One shopping chain in France reduced the price of Nutella by 70% and that’s when the true colors of people were exposed.

Some people actually became violent if you tried to separate them from a discounted breakfast spread, is this even real life?

It caused riots?? WTF?

 

Related posts

The Orillia Terriers Are a Special Team!

Are You a Wine Mom?

What’s Happening – Sunday January 28th