WATCH: Sidney Crosby Gives Little Girl Memory of a Lifetime
It's never a bad idea to ask...
Tuesday night after the Penguins beat the NY Rangers young Lydia held out her sign as the team was skating off, “Sid, can I have your stick please!” Crosby walked by, then did a double-take and delivered the memory of a lifetime.
@GStartari @coravec @WillGravesAP That’s my daughter, Lydia!!!! Don’t think I’ve ever seen her that excited!! She was shaking!! @penguins pic.twitter.com/ONq9oj0Sbj
— Justin Wise (@Wise1919) December 21, 2016