WATCH: Sidney Crosby Gives Little Girl Memory of a Lifetime

Tuesday night after the Penguins beat the NY Rangers young Lydia held out her sign as the team was skating off, “Sid, can I have your stick please!” Crosby walked by, then did a double-take and delivered the memory of a lifetime.

From the other night.. her reaction was priceless. #hockeycollective A video posted by Hockey Collective (@hockeycollective) on Dec 22, 2016 at 2:48pm PST