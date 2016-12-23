Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

WATCH: Sidney Crosby Gives Little Girl Memory of a Lifetime

It's never a bad idea to ask...

By Darryl on the Drive

Tuesday night after the Penguins beat the NY Rangers young Lydia held out her sign as the team was skating off, “Sid, can I have your stick please!” Crosby walked by, then did a double-take and delivered the memory of a lifetime.

From the other night.. her reaction was priceless. #hockeycollective

A video posted by Hockey Collective (@hockeycollective) on

Related posts

Woman Warns Other Travellers After Her Luggage Was Ruined

When Bill Gates Has Your Name in a Secret Santa Gift Exchange

WATCH: Charlie Colt Stops By The Kool FM Studios