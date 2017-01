Turns out humans aren’t the only ones who love snow days.

There was so much snow at the Portland Zoo this week they had to shut down for a day. One worker skied into work to check up on the animals and to their surprise, the animals were having the time of their lives. They did what anyone else would do and caught it all on camera. Take a look at the footage, found by Redditors:

(Video Courtesy of The Oregon Zoo)