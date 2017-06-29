Listen Live

WATCH: Spider-Man Starbucks Prank

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a caramel macchiato with extra whip?

The countdown to Spider-Man Homecoming is on and to promote the impending release of the film, Spider-Man showed up in the real world to do one of his daily errands, pick up coffee. In this instance, the actor playing Spider-Man was lowered from the ceiling to grab coffee, right in front of unsuspecting customers.

Sony Pictures set up the prank in a New York Starbucks location to promote the movie, releasing on July 7th.

Image Courtesy of Sony Pictures.

