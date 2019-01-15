WATCH: Spiderman Goes on a Class Trip

The all new preview for Marvel’s Spiderman: Far From Home dropped today, the movie looks awesome and the cast is alright too!

How does Samuel L. Jackson have time to be in every movie?

This is the sequel to 2017’s Spiderman: Homecoming, this time Peter Parker goes on a relaxing overseas trip with his school buddies. It was relaxing until the evil Mysterio arrived, played by Jake Gyllenhaal.