WATCH: Spiderman Goes on a Class Trip
Upcoming release, Spiderman: Far From Home...
The all new preview for Marvel’s Spiderman: Far From Home dropped today, the movie looks awesome and the cast is alright too!
Watch the #SpiderManFarFromHome teaser trailer now. 7.5.19 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/KTTre9TAvI
— Spider-Man (@SpiderManMovie) January 15, 2019
How does Samuel L. Jackson have time to be in every movie?
This is the sequel to 2017’s Spiderman: Homecoming, this time Peter Parker goes on a relaxing overseas trip with his school buddies. It was relaxing until the evil Mysterio arrived, played by Jake Gyllenhaal.
In theaters July 5. #SpiderManFarFromHome 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/K3xfXuqk3D
— Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) January 15, 2019