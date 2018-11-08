WATCH: Squirrel Preps for Winter in Women’s Car

This might be a good lesson as winter approaches. Animals and critters are looking for comfy spots to spend the next few months, might be a good idea to check the compartments of your vehicle.

An Edmonton women lifted the hood of her car to check the oil and started recording what she saw. She figures the squirrel dragged in over a thousand pine cones.

The best is when the squirrel who probably worked all night, shows up to voice its concern…