Watch: Stephen Curry Sings ‘Moana’ & ‘Frozen’ With James Corden

Is There Anything He Can't Do?

Golden State Warriors Point Guard Stephen Curry recently spent an afternoon with James Corden. They filmed their adventures (or misadventures) for a Late Late Show segment, with Corden posing as Curry’s “life coach”.

Corden quickly learned that there is nothing the two-time NBA MVP can’t do.

But what Curry most wanted was be the next guest on Carpool Karaoke. Corden wasn’t sold, but Steph showed him that watching Disney movie’s 1000’s of times with your kids can have some benefits, as he belted out “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana (even while chewing on a mouth piece) and “Love Is An Open Door” from Frozen

We’ve all been there, Steph.

Watch below:

