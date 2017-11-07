WATCH: Stranger Things + Perfect Strangers = Perfect Stranger Things

Jimmy Kimmel has emerged as the hero we didn’t know we needed as of late, campaigning for health care and gun control in the US. Just when we thought we couldn’t love him more, Kimmel had the amazing idea to combine hit Netflix show Stranger Things with beloved 80’s sitcom Perfect Strangers.

In the clip, Larry Appleton and Balki Bartokomous are roommates yet again, and they welcome a new roommate by the name of Dem. Dem…O’Gorgon (he’s Irish).

Things start off a little rough, as Dem struggles to fit in with cousin Larry and Balki. But eventually, it all works out and everyone does the Dance of Joy.

Thank you, Jimmy Kimmel.