Listen Live

Watch: Take Your Parents To Work Day With Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Talks To Kids About What Their Parents Do At Work All Day

By Humor, Videos

Kids really do say the darndest things….wait, that’s a different show.

One a recent episode of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon aired a segment where he asked kids what their parents do for a living, and how they think they spend their days.

The answers spanned a broad range and were absolutely hilarious.When asked to describe his Mom’s day, one little boy said “she works, then she get’s a little grumpy, then she eats dinner then goes to bed“. Don’t we all.

Watch below:

Related posts

Watch: Bill Nye Explains Stranger Things

Watch: Baby Penguin Chicks Make Their Debut At The London Zoo

Strange Met Gala Looks from the Past

Seth Rogen & Billy Eichner Will Reportedly Voice ‘Timon & Pumbaa” In The New Lion King

WATCH: ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ First Trailer

KFC has Cast the New Colonel Sanders

Watch: Kenny G Plays Sax Mid-Flight

Chihuahua Charged With Jay Walking and Assault on Police

93 Year Old Man Wins Story Telling Contest