Watch: Taylor Swift Teases Video For ‘Look What You Made Me Do’

Last night, Taylor Swift broke the internet at midnight when she released her new single Look What You Made Me Do.

This morning Taylor also shared a teaser for the video, which will premiere this Sunday at the VMA’s. Interesting to note – the VMA’s are set to be hosted by Swift’s nemesis, Katy Perry. Stealing her thunder?

Very little is actually revealed in the clip, besides some Taylor looking seriously smoking hot. The highly anticipated vid was directed by Joseph Kahn, who directed several music videos from Swift’s last album.

Guess we’ll just have to wait until Sunday.