Listen Live

WATCH: Taylor Swift & Zayn Malik Release Video For ‘I Don’t Want To Live Forever’

The Smoldering Song Is From The '50 Shades Darker' Soundtrack

By Kool Celebrities, Videos

The wait is over, and the results are…pretty smoldering!

Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik released the  video for their Fifty Shades Darker collaboration, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” on Friday. Both singers battle a series of emotions as they belt out the lyrics to the song that’s about love and heartache.

The movie and soundtrack will both be released on February 10th.

Watch the emotionally charged video below:

Related posts

WATCH: Mike Myers & Jimmy Fallon Dice Dance-Off

‘Zoolander 2’ Leads Loser Nomination Board At 2017 Razzies

‘LA LA LAND’ Tops List Of Nominees for 2017 OSCARS

Aziz Ansari Delivered The Perfect Post-Trump Monologue On SNL

Title For Star Wars Episode: VIII Revealed

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Walk Down Memory Lane In Hometown

Ed Sheeran Says He’s Ready for Fatherhood!

15 Songs Every Girl Who Grew Up In The 90’s Knows By Heart

Morissette former manager stole 5 million from her!