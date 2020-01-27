WATCH: Taylor Swift & Zayn Malik Release Video For ‘I Don’t Want To Live Forever’
The Smoldering Song Is From The '50 Shades Darker' Soundtrack
The wait is over, and the results are…pretty smoldering!
Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik released the video for their Fifty Shades Darker collaboration, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” on Friday. Both singers battle a series of emotions as they belt out the lyrics to the song that’s about love and heartache.
The movie and soundtrack will both be released on February 10th.
Watch the emotionally charged video below: