WATCH: Teen Posts Birthday Video To Inspire Those Facing Challenges In Life

He's Undergone 13 Brain Surgeries

Lewis Hine of Portsmouth, England, was just over a year old when he was diagnosed with a brain tumour. In his short life, he’s had more than 13 life-saving brain surgeries, and he also suffers from drug resistant epilepsy and hydrocephalus causing him to have seizures almost daily.

He decided to post this video on his 16th Birthday, to “show the world that it’s okay to be different.”

Within the video he also says “My illness may define the length of my life, but it won’t define how I live it.”

This amazing teen, has set up ‘Friend Finder’, a program to help kids who miss school for lengthy periods of time to make friends and socialize, and he said it’s already helped hundreds.

The video has been viewed over 4 million times since being posted on March 17th.

(Video & Image Courtesy of Lewis Hine/Facebook)

