WATCH: Teen Steal The Show From The Boss Himself

Bruce Springsteen was performing in Brisbane, Australia last week and invited Nathan Testa from the audience to come on stage and perform his song ‘Growing Up’. Little did The Boss know that Nathan would steal the show!

When he stepped up on the stage he was handed an acoustic guitar, he had his own pick in his pocket, and he immediately went right into playing the song, and playing it well!

Just before the song ended, Bruce also gave Nathan a little lesson in looking good while playing the guitar.

(Image & Video Courtesy of Melanie J.S.B/YouTube )