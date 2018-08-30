WATCH: The AGT 2018 Semi-Finalists Are Set
Who's your pick to win??
This is it, the incredible 7 Semi-finalists of America’s Got Talent have been selected.
There are plenty of singing shows, I’ve always favoured magic and illusion more for this show. Which is why my pick to win is…
Aaron Crow
Daniel Emmet
Brought back as a ‘wild card’ but this performance shows he belongs
Us the Duo
As if this married couple didn’t have enough to be excited about with the arrival of a baby soon
Brian King Joeseph
Despite being diagnosed with a nerve disease that takes away the feeling in his hands and feet, he could win it all
Christina Wells
This voice makes you stop what you’re doing and listen
Zurcaroh
This Austrian aerial act makes me feel really out of shape
Michael Ketterer
Time to get emotional
Who’s your pick to win it all? America’s Got Talent Sem’s take place Sept. 4 & 11. The Grand finale goes Sept. 18th.