WATCH: The Biggest Shark Ever Caught on Camera

Mauricio Hoyos Padilla has been chasing sharks for years, he’s the man responsible for capturing footage of possibly the world’s largest Great White ever seen on camera.

Her name is “Deep Blue,” at the time of this video she was pregnant. She’s over 20 feet long and more than 50 years old. That’s kind of old to be a Mother but I wouldn’t tell her that.

Shark Week on the Discovery Network has pretty much received all of my attention every night and sadly it’s almost over.

Take a look at the remaining TV Schedule…

THURSDAY, JULY 26

8 p.m. SharkCam Strikes Back — A look back at the SharkCam team’s trials and triumphs over the last 6 years.

9 p.m. Sharkwrecked — Two brave souls spend two days floating with sharks with no food, water or sleep.

10 p.m. Tiger Shark Invasion — Researchers document how tiger sharks are turning the Galapagos’ ecosystem upside down.

FRIDAY, JULY 27

8 p.m. Megalodon: Fact vs. Fiction — What if the largest shark that ever existed were still alive today?

9 p.m. Bloodline: Spawn of Jaws — Over four decades ago, all the sharks off Long Island were caught and killed…but there may be a few survivors.

10 p.m. Great White Shark Babies — Pregnant great white females migrate to Guadalupe for for a final feeding before giving birth, and researchers follow them to their birthing ground to keep the pups from harm.

SATURDAY, JULY 28

9 p.m. Return of the Mega Shark — Filmmakers search for the largest great white sharks off the coast of New Zealand.

10 p.m. Sharks Gone Wild — A rundown of this year’s shark news, including unbelievable viral videos and cutting-edge science.

SUNDAY, JULY 29