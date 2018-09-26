Listen Live

WATCH: The First 10 Minutes of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

#WatchItWednesday - Mr. Rogers Documentary is must see!

By Darryl on the Drive

51 years ago this month the first episode of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” was recorded. It began as a simple public access TV show in Pittsburgh.

So it would begin, the world was influenced by a creative, kind and gentle human named Fred Rogers.

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor” is a documentary filled with tearful enjoyment. It comes highly recommended by anyone who has watched it.

This documentary explains the quaint and pure origins of the series and the early ambitions of Fred Rogers himself. Enjoy a preview of the opening 10 minutes of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor.”

