WATCH: The First 10 Minutes of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”
#WatchItWednesday - Mr. Rogers Documentary is must see!
51 years ago this month the first episode of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” was recorded. It began as a simple public access TV show in Pittsburgh.
So it would begin, the world was influenced by a creative, kind and gentle human named Fred Rogers.
“Won’t You Be My Neighbor” is a documentary filled with tearful enjoyment. It comes highly recommended by anyone who has watched it.
View this post on Instagram
1am and the cheat meal sushi train 🍣 🚂 rolls along like an unstoppable force. Despite the fact that I wound up passed out on the couch like a wounded buffalo after destroying sushi — this documentary WONT YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR? about the iconic “Mr. Rogers” is excellent. Highly recommend. He was a very special and one of a kind man. #CheatMealSunday #DontCheatYourself #TreatYourself #SushiTrain
This documentary explains the quaint and pure origins of the series and the early ambitions of Fred Rogers himself. Enjoy a preview of the opening 10 minutes of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor.”