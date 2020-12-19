Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

Watch: The First Trailer For ‘Ocean’s 8’ Is Here

June 8th Can't Get Here Fast Enough

By Kool Celebrities, Videos

The long awaited trailer for Ocean’s 8 has dropped, and it looks spectacular.

Sandra Bullock stars as Debbie Ocean (Danny’s sister). She’s on parole and looking to start a nice, normal, quiet life. Yeah….right. Debbie assembles a team of thieves and con-artists and sets out to rob the Met Gala. Specifically, a $100 million dollar necklace that Anne Hathaway’s movie star character will be wearing

The film also stars Cate Blanchett as Bullock’s right hand woman. Mindy Kalin, Helena Bonham carter, Awkwafina, Rihanna and Sarah Paulson round out the rest of the crew.

Could this be the best Ocean’s film yet? We think so.

Watch the full trailer below:

Related posts

WATCH: Adorable Netflix Proposal

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Duets With Andrea Bocelli on “Perfect”

WATCH: Ed Sheeran & Anne-Marie Cover “Fairytale Of New York”

Harry Styles: Talk Show Host Extraordinaire

New Music Showdown- December 14th, 2017

New Music Showdown- December 13th, 2017

New Music Showdown- December 12th, 2017

Watch: Christmas Carpool Karaoke

New Music Showdown- December 11th, 2017