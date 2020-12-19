Watch: The First Trailer For ‘Ocean’s 8’ Is Here

The long awaited trailer for Ocean’s 8 has dropped, and it looks spectacular.

Sandra Bullock stars as Debbie Ocean (Danny’s sister). She’s on parole and looking to start a nice, normal, quiet life. Yeah….right. Debbie assembles a team of thieves and con-artists and sets out to rob the Met Gala. Specifically, a $100 million dollar necklace that Anne Hathaway’s movie star character will be wearing

The film also stars Cate Blanchett as Bullock’s right hand woman. Mindy Kalin, Helena Bonham carter, Awkwafina, Rihanna and Sarah Paulson round out the rest of the crew.

Could this be the best Ocean’s film yet? We think so.

Watch the full trailer below: