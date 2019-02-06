Watch: The First Trailer For Tim Burton’s ‘Dumbo’ Has Arrived

The first trailer for Tim Burton’s dark, yet colourful reimagining of Dumbo has arrived, and it features starring actors Colin Farrell, Danny DeVito, Michael Keaton, and Eva Green.

The video opens with circus crew member Holt Farrier (Farrell) waking up and finding the newly born animal. “What is that? A face only a mother could love,” circus owner Max Medici (DeVito) says at the large-eared elephant. “You have until tomorrow night to fix that. Make those ears disappear.” Later in the trailer, the Farrier children discover that Dumbo can fly, and salesman V.A. Vandemere (Keaton) swoops in to capitalize on the animal’s peculiar and magical skill.

Watch the trailer for Dumbo below.

The live-action remake of the 1941 animated classic hits theatres on March 29th.