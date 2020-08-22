Listen Live

Watch: The Game Of Thrones Cast Joins Elmo’s #ShareTheLaughter Challenge

#SpreadKindness

By Kool Celebrities, Videos

On August 16th, Elmo launched his #ShareTheLaughter campaign, encouraging people to spread kindness. He kicked things off by sharing a joke with Kate McKinnon

Get it? Patty?? Ilana Glazer, Josh Groban, and Padma Lakshmi have all also joined in the campaign. Now, Sesame Street and Game of Thrones seems like a pretty odd combination, but none the less, GOT cast members took some time on the red carpet to share their best jokes with Elmo as well. First up, Kit Harington, aka Jon Snow.

Not bad. I mean, he is used to looking grim most of the time so we’ll give him a pass. Next up was Gwendoline Christie, who plays Breanne of Tarth.

Share your best joke with us, and #ShareTheLaughter

 

 

Related posts

Taylor Swift Posted A Mysterious Video Clip

Miley Cyrus Releases New Video For “Younger Now”

Justin Bieber Releases New Song “Friends”

Shania Twain Announces 2018 World Tour!

First Look At The Frozen Musical Cast In Costume

Watch: Pink Releases New Video For “What About Us”

Celine Dion Dances At Her Son’s Hockey Game In Quebec

Watch: Seth Meyers Pulls No Punches On Trump’s Response To Charlottesville

Bruno Mars releases “Versace on the Floor” video