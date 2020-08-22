Watch: The Game Of Thrones Cast Joins Elmo’s #ShareTheLaughter Challenge

On August 16th, Elmo launched his #ShareTheLaughter campaign, encouraging people to spread kindness. He kicked things off by sharing a joke with Kate McKinnon

Get it? Patty?? Ilana Glazer, Josh Groban, and Padma Lakshmi have all also joined in the campaign. Now, Sesame Street and Game of Thrones seems like a pretty odd combination, but none the less, GOT cast members took some time on the red carpet to share their best jokes with Elmo as well. First up, Kit Harington, aka Jon Snow.

Not bad. I mean, he is used to looking grim most of the time so we’ll give him a pass. Next up was Gwendoline Christie, who plays Breanne of Tarth.

Share your best joke with us, and #ShareTheLaughter