WATCH: “The Great One” Dropped His Phone and Everybody Reacts

Happened at the Rogers Cup in Montreal Yesterday...

By Darryl on the Drive

You know that feeling of helplessness when you lose something underneath the bleachers in a gigantic stadium? Ya, Wayne Gretzky will never feel that way.

While sitting front row his cell phone slipped through the seat and it became the primary focus for Tournament staff and even the tennis tournament announcers called the action.

 

