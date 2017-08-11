WATCH: “The Great One” Dropped His Phone and Everybody Reacts
Happened at the Rogers Cup in Montreal Yesterday...
You know that feeling of helplessness when you lose something underneath the bleachers in a gigantic stadium? Ya, Wayne Gretzky will never feel that way.
While sitting front row his cell phone slipped through the seat and it became the primary focus for Tournament staff and even the tennis tournament announcers called the action.
Even The Great One worries about smashing his phone…
When sitting in the front row goes wrong 😂#CoupeRogers pic.twitter.com/CYnitCcX9f
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 11, 2017