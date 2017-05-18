WATCH: The New Star Trek Discovery Trailer

Premiering this fall, Star Trek Discovery is the newest TV show in the franchise. Set 10 years before there first Star Trek with Kirk and Spock, the show is anchored by two strong females.

The show is a CBS Television Studios production. It will be airing this fall in Canada on CTV and Space and Z (French), part of the Bell Media family. Because they have license to the show in Canada, it will also be on their CRAVE TV streaming service.

Interesting to note, the package for Star Trek Discovery included the license to all the old Star Trek shows as well, which is why they’re no longer on Netflix in Canada. Look for them on CRAVE TV instead.

For the rest of the world, Netflix holds the license to the new show as well as the old ones.