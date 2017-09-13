WATCH: The Next Adele? America’s Got Talent Performance Last Night

Mandy Harvey lost her hearing at age 19 because of a connective-tissue disorder. She gave her heart and sole to singing before that happened and her return to doing what she loves has been incredible.

Last night on AGT Simon Cowell saw Mandy Harvey’s semi-final performance (below) and said she might be the next Adele…

Don’t forget, Mandy Harvey was Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer choice during the Audition Rounds on AGT…