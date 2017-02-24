WATCH: The Oscar’s Most Enjoyable Awkward Moments Are Here…

After reaching the pinnacle of their Film career, those who accept an Academy Award on the grandest stage only have 45 seconds to say thanks. Before time expires though the loud and powerful ‘exit music’ kicks in and if that’s not enough, they’ll turn the microphone off too.

This is when it quickly becomes awkward and THESE are the moments to enjoy….

Did you know that awkward ‘exit music’ actually has lyrics?? Jack Black and Will Ferrell sing it perfectly…