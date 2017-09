The Price is Right gave away a record amount of money today.

To celebrate Drew Carey’s 1- year as host of the game show, every spin of $1 on the wheel resulted in a $10,000 BONUS!

It happened. A LOT…

WHAT! IS! HAPPENING!? We promise you’ve never seen anything like this before! #SoManyDollarSpins #80K #Season46 #PriceIsRight #DollarSpin pic.twitter.com/5haSfvX2Jy

— The Price Is Right (@PriceIsRight) September 22, 2017