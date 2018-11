The follow up sequel to the beloved 2016 movie is happening.

View this post on Instagram Sweet Dreams 🍰 #WorldDreamDay #TheSecretLifeofPets A post shared by The Secret Life Of Pets (@secretlifeofpets) on Sep 25, 2018 at 10:26am PDT

The case will feature crazy dogs, rabbits and obese cats. There will be the addition of new characters including pigs, snakes and a llama.

Coming June 2019…