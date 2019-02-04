Listen Live

WATCH: The Super Bowl Half Time Show

Great music, family friendly!

By Dirt/Divas

After several big names turned down the Super Bowl halftime gig, Maroon 5 stepped up but not without a string of backlash, mainly because of the protest of the NFL’s treatment over Colin Kaepernick!

The show not only featured Maroon5 but also Travis Scott and Big Boi! Maroon 5 was also joined on stage by a marching band and a choir! 

Messages of love and hope were released into the air with “One Love” glowing across” the sky using drones!  Outkast’s Big Bio performed a familiar tune “I like the way you move.” 

It was a very safe performance, with the a couple of beeps when Travis Scott performed and towards the end, Adam Lavigne started to take off layers from the top and ending the show topless! 

