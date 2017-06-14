Listen Live

WATCH: The Tiniest Food Ever

Taking the concept of "smaller plate, less food" to a whole new level.

By ICYMI, Kool Eats

We have found your latest Facebook obsession! Tiny food! Look at how cute it is… look at it!

Tiny Graduation BBQ

Tiny Graduation BBQSave this recipe: https://taste.md/2spgKY7More recipes on our app ￼📲 http://link.tastemade.com/HE7m/VKluU0NuDD

Posted by Tiny Kitchen on Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Tiny Kitchen, a food show produced for Tastemade, is preparing “tiny meals” using small portions of food and similarly small kitchen implements.

Tiny Pepperoni Pizza

Tiny Pepperoni PizzaWatch more Tiny Kitchen on the Tastemade App: http://taste.md/2bjCoRg

Posted by Tiny Kitchen on Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Whether it’s a tiny graduation barbecue, tomato soup and a sandwich or a tiny pepperoni pizza, Tiny Kitchen produces food in a way that goes against everything we’ve learned about food over the years. Bigger may not necessarily be better.

Tiny Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

Tiny Grilled Cheese & Tomato SoupCheck out the Tiny Cookbook in the comments!

Posted by Tiny Kitchen on Tuesday, January 10, 2017

You can subscribe to Tiny Kitchen on Facebook or YouTube.

Related posts

LaCroix Sparkling Water Launches Saturday in Canada

Fear Factor is Back and Scarier Than Ever

Road Trip: Black Tap Milkshakes

Best Camp Food

8 Weird (But Delicious) Ice Cream Flavours

VIDEO: Rapping York Region Police Officer Goes Viral

WATCH: Tragically Hip Documentary Trailer

$500,000 Worth of Live Lobster Spilled onto Canadian Highway

WATCH: Justin Timberlake & Jimmy Fallon Bro-Bike