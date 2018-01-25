Watch: The Toronto Zoo Shares Video Of Baby Rhino Enjoying A Shower

The Toronto Zoo welcomed its first newborn of 2018, a baby Indian rhinoceros, on January 4. While the 220-pound baby has yet to be named, it’s already a viral star.

The Zoo shared footage of the 20-day old rhino splashing and enjoying itself having a shower. The rhino is expected to be on public display by the spring. For now, you’ll have to enjoy this adorable video of the little fella playing in the water.