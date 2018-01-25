Listen Live

Watch: The Toronto Zoo Shares Video Of Baby Rhino Enjoying A Shower

The Zoo's First Newborn Of 2018

By Videos

The Toronto Zoo welcomed its first newborn of 2018, a baby Indian rhinoceros, on January 4. While the 220-pound baby has yet to be named, it’s already a viral star.

The Zoo shared footage of the 20-day old rhino splashing and enjoying itself having a shower. The rhino is expected to be on public display by the spring. For now, you’ll have to enjoy this adorable video of the little fella playing in the water.

 

Related posts

Justin Timberlake & Chris Stapleton Collaboration Is Here

VIDEO: ‘Lucas The Spider’ Is Back

6 Hit Songs NOT Performed in English

WATCH: The New Star Trek Discovery Trailer