Watch: The Toronto Zoo Shares Video Of Baby Rhino Enjoying A Shower
The Zoo's First Newborn Of 2018
The Toronto Zoo welcomed its first newborn of 2018, a baby Indian rhinoceros, on January 4. While the 220-pound baby has yet to be named, it’s already a viral star.
The Zoo shared footage of the 20-day old rhino splashing and enjoying itself having a shower. The rhino is expected to be on public display by the spring. For now, you’ll have to enjoy this adorable video of the little fella playing in the water.
Splish, Splash, our calf is taking a bath! Check out our latest #BabyRhinoDiaries: https://t.co/F1xyq7uyED pic.twitter.com/hUHTHoIXwE
— The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) January 23, 2018