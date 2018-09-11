Listen Live

WATCH: ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Preview

How will it end for Rick Grimes?

By Darryl on the Drive

AMC’s The Walking Dead is not shying away from any spoilers when advertising new episodes for Season 9.

The new season will be the last for one of the show’s signature characters, Rick Grimes.

Last season we shed tears as his son Carl fell victim to a zombie bite. How will it end for Rick?

Season 9 begins October 7th.

