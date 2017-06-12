Watch The Weeknd’s Latest Video Shot At Toronto Reference Library

here’s no surprise The Weeknd loves Toronto, and he’s proud to show it.

The Starboy has been showing his love since his latest album release, opening pop-up shops, donating to a U of T Ge’ez Language Course and recently being spotted filming his video for “Secrets” at the Toronto Reference Library.

Today that video has dropped and it doesn’t hide away from showing off the TRL’s unique design mixed in with shots of the University of Toronto Scarborough. Check it out below and enjoy the low-key best song off Starboy.