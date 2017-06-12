Listen Live

Watch The Weeknd’s Latest Video Shot At Toronto Reference Library

The "Secrets" Out

By Music, Videos

here’s no surprise The Weeknd loves Toronto, and he’s proud to show it.

The Starboy has been showing his love since his latest album release, opening pop-up shops, donating to a U of T Ge’ez Language Course and recently being spotted filming his video for “Secrets” at the Toronto Reference Library.

Today that video has dropped and it doesn’t hide away from showing off the TRL’s unique design mixed in with shots of the University of Toronto Scarborough. Check it out below and enjoy the low-key best song off Starboy.

 

Related posts

VIDEO: Rapping York Region Police Officer Goes Viral

Watch: Sick Kids Releases New “DadStrong” Commercial

FUNNY: Dentist Singing His Version of ‘Despacito’

Chill Songs for a Sunny Day

WATCH: Tragically Hip Documentary Trailer

WATCH: Emergency Delivery Of Baby Gorilla

Watch: Ed Sheeran Joins James Corden For ‘Carpool Karaoke’

WATCH: Justin Timberlake & Jimmy Fallon Bro-Bike

6 Hit Songs NOT Performed in English