WATCH: There Is Nothing Ed Sheeran Can’t Do

British Singer Performs Medley of Covers On Howard Stern

Ed Sheeran was a guest the Howard Stern Show on Tuesday. Stern asked him to perform some covers, and always one to entertain, Sheeran pulled out his guitar and absolutely nailed every single song Stern threw at him.

Sheeran has rapped on some of his own songs before, but it was still unexpected to hear him break out 50 Cent’s “In Da Club“. He also covered “Yellow“, “No Diggity” and a little snippet of Passenger’s “Let Her Go“.

Seriously, is there anything he can’t do?

