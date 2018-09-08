Watch These Inspirational Spartan Athletes Defy the Odds

Need some inspiration? 19-year old Jeffry Beausoleil completed the Spartan Race Beast in 5 hours. That time may not seem super impressive, but Jeffrey isn’t your stereotypical racer.

Sure he’s muddy, sweaty and wearing those high compression socks like most obstacle course competitors, but Jeffrey is different. He always has been.

Jeffrey completed the grueling race without a right hand or right foot.

Jeffrey has done 14 Spartan races so far. His goal is to raise $10,000 dollars this year for Shriners Hospitals for Children. “My goal was to finish as many obstacles as I could and just have fun. I want to tell Canadians to see obstacles as opportunities to prove and improve yourself.”

Jeffrey’s coach and mentor is Spartan Canada member Samuel Hebert. Hebert was asked how tough is Jeffrey? “He’s competing with one hand and one foot, I’d say he’s pretty tough.”

20-year-old Marc-Etienne is racing his 8th Spartan Race, but his first Beast – which is the toughest Spartan Race of all. He is also racing for Shriners and completed the 20km, 35 obstacle course in 4 hours. Marc-Etienne was born with one leg shorter than the other. “This was my first Beast. It was great and I loved being a part of it.”

Race Director Johnny Waide is blown away that the pair finish every-time. “Fully-able-body people generally fail, so to come out here and even challenge is pretty unique, it’s pretty awesome.” The Spartan Race Beast was held during the Ontario Trifecta weekend at Highlands Nordic in Duntroon Saturday.