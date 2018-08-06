Listen Live

WATCH: This is Why OPP Are Enforcing #SlowDownMoveOver

Tow Truck Drivers risk their lives...

By Darryl on the Drive

On Saturday a Tow Truck Operator had just gotten out of his truck to hook up a vehicle on Hwy 401 when this happened…

OPP have been pleading with driver w/ their #SlowDownMoveOver campaign this long weekend and not everyone is getting the message.

