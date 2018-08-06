WATCH: This is Why OPP Are Enforcing #SlowDownMoveOver

On Saturday a Tow Truck Operator had just gotten out of his truck to hook up a vehicle on Hwy 401 when this happened…

VIDEO: This is a sobering reminder to pay attention & move out of the way for stopped vehicles. Tow truck footage from crash yesterday at Hwy 401 & Kingston Rd that was initially minor and ended up much worse. Fortunately everyone survived. (📹 via Metro One Auto) @OPP_HSD @TPFFA pic.twitter.com/RwO2HeToEH — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) August 5, 2018

OPP have been pleading with driver w/ their #SlowDownMoveOver campaign this long weekend and not everyone is getting the message.