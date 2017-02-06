WATCH: Time Lapse Of Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Halftime Show
Set Up, The Show, & Tear Down in 26 Seconds
Missed Lady Gaga’s explosive halftime show at Super Bowl LI? No worries!
This will get you all caught up in 26 seconds.
Thanks to Harry Connick Jr for posting this amazing time lapse of the whole show on Twitter, it shows everything from the stage set up, to Gaga’s actual performance, to the take down and right back to the second half of the game.
time lapse halftime show! #superbowl @ladygaga #harrytv pic.twitter.com/Mmq2qwOjjr
— Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) February 6, 2017