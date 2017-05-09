Watch: Tom Holland And Zendaya Face Off On Lip Sync Battle

Tom Holland and Zendaya are currently on a press tour, promoting the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming which hits theatres in July. The pair faced off on Lip Sync Battle, and it was incredible.

First up was Zendaya, who took on the Bruno Mars hit 24K Magic. This impression is magic. She nailed it – his mannerisms, choreography, everything. If she was just a little bit shorter, she could totally pass as Bruno Mars.

Zendaya Performs ’24K Magic’ (Bruno Mars) | Lip Sync Battle pic.twitter.com/tykK49gXkW — Zendaya Media (@ZendayaMedia) May 8, 2017

Seriously!!! So good. How could Tom Holland top that? Well…by channeling Rihanna, that’s how.

Tom Holland’s full performance of Rihanna’s “Umbrella” on Lip Sync Battle.

He did that. TOM HOLLAND DID THAT EVERYONE 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ZpKC6s8moY — peter parker (@fcukspiderman) May 8, 2017

How freaking cute are these two? I hope this press tour never ends.