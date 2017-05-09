Listen Live

Watch: Tom Holland And Zendaya Face Off On Lip Sync Battle

While Promoting Spiderman: Homecoming

Tom Holland and Zendaya are currently on a press tour, promoting the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming which hits theatres in July. The pair faced off on Lip Sync Battle, and it was incredible.

First up was Zendaya, who took on the Bruno Mars hit 24K Magic. This impression is magic. She nailed it – his mannerisms, choreography, everything. If she was just a little bit shorter, she could totally pass as Bruno Mars.

Seriously!!! So good. How could Tom Holland top that? Well…by channeling Rihanna, that’s how.

How freaking cute are these two? I hope this press tour never ends.

 

