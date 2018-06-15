Listen Live

[WATCH] Tonsil Stones Are Now A Thing On YouTube

WARNING... there might some gross things in this post BTW

Do you know what tonsil stones are? Me neither.

WebMD says they are “Tonsil stones, or tonsilloliths, are formed when this trapped debris hardens, or calcifies. This tends to happen most often in people who have chronic inflammation in their tonsils or repeated bouts of tonsillitis.”

Who knew tonsils had little pockets to collect things? Gross, yet disgustingly interesting. There’s even a REDDIT forum for those who are brave enough to check it out.

So the new trend is to video your tonsil stone removal… which is usually done at home with some sort of poking tool.

WE DO NOT SUGGEST YOU TRY THIS AT HOME WITH OUT CONSULTING A DENTIST/DOCTOR.

 

