Watch: Trailer For ‘Disney’s The Nutcracker And The Four Realms’

In keeping with their recent “live-action” theme, Disney is bringing ‘The Nutcracker and The Four Realms” to the big screen this holiday season. The movie stars Mackenzie Foy as Clara, with Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman and Keira Knightley all appearing as well.

Judging by the trailer, the movie will stray a little from the traditional story line. Clara becomes the hero, travelling into a parallel world on the eve of the winter holidays. She teams up with the Sugar Plum Fairy (played by Knightley) and a soldier to defeat Mother Ginger (Mirren) and save the world Of course, it wouldn’t be The Nutcracker without at least a little ballet. World-renowned dancer Misty Copeland also makes a cameo “The Ballerina”.

The movie will hit theaters November 2nd.