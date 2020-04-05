Watch: Trailer For Heath Ledger Documentary Released On His Birthday

9 years after his death, a new documentary on Heath Ledger is set to premiere.

I Am Heath Ledger was created by filmmaker Derik Murray, who also made the film I Am Chris Farley. Murray uses never-before-seen home videos shot by Ledger to create an intimate portrait of the late actor.

I Am Heath Ledger will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 23. It will then hit select theaters on May 3. The documentary will air on Spike TV Wednesday, May 17 at 10:00 p.m.

The actor died in January of 2008. His cause of death was ruled an accidental overdose. He is survived by his now 11-year-old daughter, Matilda, whom he shared with Michelle Williams.

Watch the trailer below: