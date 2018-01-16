WATCH: Trailer For New ‘Trading Spaces’ Season

FINALLY!!

We have our first look at the new and improved ‘Trading Spaces’ show from TLC.

10 years later and the show is set to have the exact same premise: two pairs of neighbours trade houses for two days and renovate one room in each other’s home. Then at the end of the show, for better or worse, the home owners are surprised with the newly designed room.

Original host Paige Davis is back for the reboot, along with all of the shows previous designers and carpenters, with some new ones added into the mix.

‘Trading Spaces’ premieres Saturday, April 7th at 9pm on TLC.

(Video & Image Courtesy of Trading Spaces Returns/Facebook)