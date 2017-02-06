WATCH: Trailer For Stranger Things Season 2 Released

Netflix finally released the trailer for Stranger Things: Season 2, and it’s just as creepy as you might expect.

The trailer aired during the Super Bowl on Sunday night, and opens with an Eggo commercial from the 80’s (in reference to Eleven’s favourite food), and then the words “The World Is Turning Upside Down” flash ominously on the screen.

Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on Halloween.

Watch below:

(Courtesy of Netflix)