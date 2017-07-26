Listen Live

WATCH: Trump sings Despacito

The biggest [song] in the free world

Despacito is the biggest song in the world right now and may be boosting the economy of Puerto Rico. It couldn’t get any bigger, right? Right?

Wrong. The song just got “huge”.

Maestro Ziikos has assembled clips from Donald Trump’s public appearances to create a cover of Despacito. It works surprisingly well.

We discovered the song through the 6 Dad himself, Norm Kelly…

…and Norm tweets it, that’s when you know it’s big.

CC image courtesy of Sebastian Vital via Flickr

