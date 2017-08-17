WATCH: Two Balls, One Strike
Cameraman takes nut shot heard around the world...
Pediatric cancer survivor Jordan Leandre threw out a Ceremonial Pitch, which was juuust a bit outside last night in Boston…
Jordan clearly felt pretty bad judging by his facial expression about his pitch location. Players facing him in the future may want to wear a cup.
To make matters worse, I’m a pitcher ♂️
— Jordan Leandre (@Jordan_BBS) August 16, 2017
If you’re wondering about the status of the cameraman, he walked off the pain. This was the picture he took just before it happened.
Feel free to caption this, America pic.twitter.com/ZUXdacFAXV
— Tony Capobianco (@TonyCapobianco) August 17, 2017