Listen Live

WATCH: Two Balls, One Strike

Cameraman takes nut shot heard around the world...

By Darryl on the Drive

Pediatric cancer survivor Jordan Leandre threw out a Ceremonial Pitch, which was juuust a bit outside last night in Boston…

Jordan clearly felt pretty bad judging by his facial expression about his pitch location. Players facing him in the future may want to wear a cup.

If you’re wondering about the status of the cameraman, he walked off the pain. This was the picture he took just before it happened.

Related posts

WATCH: Pilot Drops Phone 1,000 Feet – Captured it all on Video

WATCH: World’s Longest Pedestrian Suspension Bridge

People Are Buying Huskies Because They Love Game of Thrones