WATCH: Two Balls, One Strike

Pediatric cancer survivor Jordan Leandre threw out a Ceremonial Pitch, which was juuust a bit outside last night in Boston…

Jordan clearly felt pretty bad judging by his facial expression about his pitch location. Players facing him in the future may want to wear a cup.

To make matters worse, I’m a pitcher ‍♂️ — Jordan Leandre (@Jordan_BBS) August 16, 2017

If you’re wondering about the status of the cameraman, he walked off the pain. This was the picture he took just before it happened.