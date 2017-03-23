Listen Live

WATCH: Two Locations STILL Make McDonald’s Pizza

Road trip, 3 guys drive from Canada to West Virginia for McPizza...

By Darryl on the Drive

All these years, decades actually we’ve be craving McPizza and 2 locations in the United States STILL make it.

One in West Virginia and the other in Ohio…

If you’re thinking road trip you aren’t alone. These three dudes drove 9 hours from Canada to West Virginia for one reason: McDonald’s Pizza…

**WARNING** A Few bleeped out 4-letter words are used to describe how good the pizza was

