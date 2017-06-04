WATCH: Two Minutes of Pure Canadian Joy

If this video doesn’t give you the warm fuzzies, chills and all over good feeling, than I have no idea what will!

@ExploreCanada produced this video and uploaded it to their Facebook page on May 30th where it’s had a huge amount of traction and being shared by popular Canadian Facebook page @MeanwhileInCanada.

The caption for the video is:

“Two minutes of pure joy. Canadians were asked to pick up their cameras and share some of their favourite things about Canada. Here is the result put together by Keep Exploring Canada.”

And I think they totally nailed the video. Definitely a cool representation of Canada and everyone’s favourite aspects of our great country!